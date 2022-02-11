Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stock Holdings Cut by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,047 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $22,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 9,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total transaction of $452,859.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $154.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.02 and its 200-day moving average is $163.87. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $121.46 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on Eaton from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.89.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

