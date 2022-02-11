Eaton Vance Management Buys 57,651 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 568,799 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,651 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.13% of Netflix worth $342,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC grew its position in Netflix by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 42,414 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Netflix by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 390.6% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 5,231 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,193,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 132,435 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $80,830,000 after buying an additional 10,541 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 167.6% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 164,528 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $100,418,000 after buying an additional 103,041 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NFLX traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $408.23. 49,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,698,094. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $351.46 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $527.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $576.87.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $4,940,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. raised their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $737.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Netflix from $694.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Macquarie lowered Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $615.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $541.94.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

