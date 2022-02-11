Eaton Vance Management Decreases Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,059,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,997 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.65% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $185,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,408,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,000,066,000 after purchasing an additional 806,086 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,328,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,284,688,000 after acquiring an additional 71,258 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at $752,849,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,385,000 after acquiring an additional 75,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 9.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,506,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,455,000 after acquiring an additional 213,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWK. Citigroup lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.80.

Shares of SWK traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.28. The company had a trading volume of 8,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,903. The company has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.11. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.85 and a 1-year high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.