Eaton Vance Management Decreases Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,783,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,882 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.20% of United Parcel Service worth $322,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in United Parcel Service by 10.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,108,000 after buying an additional 15,888 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 5.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 116,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,961,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 226,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,889,000. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.18.

In other news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $218.63. The stock had a trading volume of 19,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,441,300. The company has a market capitalization of $190.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $210.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.65. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.59 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 54.99%.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing.

