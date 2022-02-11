Eaton Vance Management Grows Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,116,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,832 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.16% of Danaher worth $335,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,621,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,889,008,000 after buying an additional 1,360,659 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 92.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,747,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $472,276,000 after buying an additional 841,874 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,784,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 841.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 765,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $205,300,000 after buying an additional 683,791 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 19.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,902,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,047,149,000 after acquiring an additional 635,957 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DHR traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $280.13. 19,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,386,799. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $302.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.76. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $211.22 and a 12 month high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.15. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.74%.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $12,266,751.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,684 shares of company stock valued at $25,657,572. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.40.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

