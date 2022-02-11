Eaton Vance Management Has $262.65 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,544,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,813 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.11% of Exxon Mobil worth $262,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,538,400 shares of company stock worth $122,659,058. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $88.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.46.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,053,268. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.62. The company has a market capitalization of $335.85 billion, a PE ratio of -56.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.78 and a fifty-two week high of $83.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

