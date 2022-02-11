Eaton Vance Management Has $271.37 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Eaton Vance Management cut its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 848,666 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,699 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.08% of Home Depot worth $271,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.7% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 24.8% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 36,995 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,144,000 after buying an additional 7,341 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.6% in the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 17.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 132,373 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,452,000 after purchasing an additional 19,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.1% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,074,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $352,586,000 after buying an additional 32,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Home Depot from $413.00 to $406.00 in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.61.

HD stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $356.13. The stock had a trading volume of 19,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,613,806. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $386.38 and a 200 day moving average of $362.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

