Eaton Vance Management Purchases 22,578 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,381,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,578 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.15% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $197,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,748.9% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

NYSE BMY traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $67.15. The stock had a trading volume of 106,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,748,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.10. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $69.75. The company has a market cap of $149.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.60.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 69.23%.

In other news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

