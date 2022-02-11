Eaton Vance Management Raises Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,675,978 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 486,196 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.63% of EOG Resources worth $295,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EOG. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.00 per share, with a total value of $4,300,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG traded up $3.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.80. The stock had a trading volume of 45,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,747,442. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.16 and a 12 month high of $116.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.52.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on EOG. Truist Financial raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $111.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. US Capital Advisors raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.86.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

