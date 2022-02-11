Eaton Vance Management Raises Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 835,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,737 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.22% of Stryker worth $219,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth $37,000. 73.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.83.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SYK traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $255.38. 5,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,341. The company has a market cap of $96.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $227.84 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $259.38 and its 200-day moving average is $264.13.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 53.36%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

