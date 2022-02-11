Eaton Vance Management Trims Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,564,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,220 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.43% of Emerson Electric worth $240,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at $119,375,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,284.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 920,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,692,000 after acquiring an additional 881,698 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,026,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $772,442,000 after acquiring an additional 806,296 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,528,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,710,000 after buying an additional 803,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,763,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,365,000 after purchasing an additional 721,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

Shares of EMR traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.57. The stock had a trading volume of 23,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,396,279. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $83.64 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $58.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.48.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.