Egretia (EGT) Price Tops $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded down 9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 11th. In the last week, Egretia has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. Egretia has a total market cap of $3.57 million and approximately $294,044.00 worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Egretia coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004044 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00038658 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.50 or 0.00102287 BTC.

About Egretia

Egretia (CRYPTO:EGT) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 coins. Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Egretia is egretia.io . The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Egretia’s official message board is blog.egretia.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

