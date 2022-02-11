EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a growth of 630.6% from the January 15th total of 153,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

EJFA stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.88. The company had a trading volume of 13,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,158. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.84. EJF Acquisition has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $10.24.

Get EJF Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EJFA. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000.

EJF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EJF Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EJF Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.