EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.33.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of EMCORE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Get EMCORE alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EMKR traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.86. The stock had a trading volume of 862,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,215. The firm has a market cap of $143.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.29. EMCORE has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $10.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.17.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). EMCORE had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 17.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that EMCORE will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of EMCORE during the second quarter valued at $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in EMCORE in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in EMCORE by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in EMCORE by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in EMCORE in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense segment and Broadband segment. The Aerospace and Defense segment produces navigation and inertial sensing products, and defense optoelectronics. The Broadband segment manufactures community antenna television (CATV) lasers and transmitters, chip devices, and other optical products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.