Emercoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $82,334.00 (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 11th. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $2.63 million and $82,334.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Emercoin has traded 24.7% higher against the US dollar. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0539 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WinCash (WCC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 48,767,537 coins. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

