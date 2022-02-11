Emerging Markets Horizon Corp (NASDAQ:HORIU) Short Interest Update

Emerging Markets Horizon Corp (NASDAQ:HORIU) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 99.6% from the January 15th total of 100,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 340,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ HORIU remained flat at $$10.02 during trading hours on Friday. Emerging Markets Horizon has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $10.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerging Markets Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,002,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Emerging Markets Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in Emerging Markets Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerging Markets Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000.

