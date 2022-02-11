EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENS. Zacks Investment Research raised EnerSys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

In related news, insider Shawn M. O’connell sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $200,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENS. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in EnerSys by 45,519.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 605,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,208,000 after acquiring an additional 604,498 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in EnerSys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,693,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in EnerSys by 7,509.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 204,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,945,000 after acquiring an additional 201,403 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in EnerSys by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 292,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,612,000 after acquiring an additional 168,015 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in EnerSys by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,142,000 after acquiring an additional 142,239 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ENS traded down $3.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.47. The stock had a trading volume of 354,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.40. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $70.06 and a 1-year high of $104.47.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 4.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that EnerSys will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

