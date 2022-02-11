EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,659 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.15% of EnerSys worth $4,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in EnerSys by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in EnerSys during the 2nd quarter worth $314,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in EnerSys during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in EnerSys by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,015,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,456,000 after purchasing an additional 106,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EnerSys by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 776,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,680 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EnerSys alerts:

In other news, insider Shawn M. O’connell sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $200,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $73.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.29. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $71.20 and a 1 year high of $104.47.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 4.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on ENS. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised EnerSys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EnerSys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.