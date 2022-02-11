Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) will announce earnings per share of $1.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ENI’s earnings. ENI reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,500%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that ENI will report full-year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $3.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $4.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ENI.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays upgraded ENI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ENI from €18.00 ($20.69) to €19.00 ($21.84) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ENI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ENI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in E. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 578,025 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,098,000 after acquiring an additional 29,554 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,174 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 374.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,538 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 29,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 206,110 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 43,214 shares during the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of E traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.80. 702,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,607. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.10. ENI has a 52-week low of $20.56 and a 52-week high of $31.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.26.

ENI Company Profile

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

