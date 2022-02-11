Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.20.

ENVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enova International from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of ENVA traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.83. 335,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,587. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.01 and its 200 day moving average is $36.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a current ratio of 15.90. Enova International has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $47.88.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $363.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.24 million. Enova International had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 24.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enova International will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Enova International news, CEO David Fisher sold 15,503 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $655,466.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $60,603.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,134 shares of company stock worth $1,078,957 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enova International during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,152,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enova International by 809.1% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Enova International by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 77,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 30,286 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Enova International by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 174,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Enova International by 115.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 21,295 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

