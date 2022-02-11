EnterCoin (ENTRC) One Day Volume Hits $27,663.00

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. During the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded 27.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. EnterCoin has a total market capitalization of $102,831.05 and approximately $27,663.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EnterCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004071 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00038349 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.63 or 0.00102906 BTC.

EnterCoin Profile

EnterCoin (ENTRC) is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

