Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 11th (ADXN, AFRM, ALNY, AMPL, APDN, AVLR, BAM, BAND, BE, BHF)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, February 11th:

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $21.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $105.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)

had its price target trimmed by SVB Leerink LLC from $109.00 to $103.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $80.00 to $60.00.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $6.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $210.00 to $150.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $220.00 to $155.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $140.00 to $160.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $63.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $61.00 to $65.50.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $98.00 to $74.00.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $34.00 to $27.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $750.00 to $800.00.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $112.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $163.00 to $145.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $52.00 to $49.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $13.00 to $11.00.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $84.00 to $63.00.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $115.00 to $100.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $234.00 to $255.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $98.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $55.00 to $45.00.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $45.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $110.00 to $115.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $186.00 to $191.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $190.00 to $215.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $195.00 to $205.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $35.00 to $37.00.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $39.00 to $40.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $200.00 to $210.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $225.00 to $250.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $175.00 to $195.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $180.00 to $220.00.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $200.00 to $225.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $210.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $570.00 to $514.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $660.00 to $630.00.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $165.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $40.00 to $35.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $50.00 to $35.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $205.00 to $231.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target raised by Benchmark Co. from $220.00 to $265.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $216.00 to $231.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $210.00 to $226.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $87.00 to $92.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) had its price target lowered by JMP Securities from $53.00 to $41.00.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $100.00 to $107.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $44.00 to $41.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $56.00 to $38.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $195.00 to $200.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $197.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $715.00 to $735.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $900.00 to $700.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $500.00 to $625.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its price target lowered by SVB Leerink LLC from $430.00 to $400.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $103.00 to $82.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $124.00 to $112.00.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $60.00 to $65.00.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $71.00 to $47.00.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $340.00 to $350.00.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $340.00 to $344.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $475.00 to $415.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $14.00 to $11.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $9.00 to $6.00.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $485.00 to $450.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $28.00 to $23.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $330.00 to $345.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $120.00 to $135.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $115.00 to $125.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $132.00 to $150.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $364.00 to $314.00.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $13.00 to $12.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $13.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $166.00 to $164.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $8.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $23.00 to $17.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $150.00 to $145.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $1,570.00 to $978.00.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $32.00 to $23.00.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $145.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $48.00 to $50.00.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $112.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $56.00 to $46.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $64.00 to $34.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $105.00 to $104.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $42.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) had its price target lowered by JMP Securities from $55.00 to $48.00.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $18.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $19.00 to $12.00.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $205.00 to $195.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $40.00 to $23.00.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $102.00 to $95.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $112.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $68.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson from $125.00 to $78.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

