Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for February, 11th (AMNB, AMSWA, AXL, BLL, CVGI, ENVA, ESRT, FPI, G, GAIN)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, February 11th:

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Genpact (NYSE:G) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Gladstone Investment Corporation is an investment company that seeks to make equity-type investments in small and mid-sized private businesses in the U.S. “

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $18.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Golub Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company that principally invests in senior secured, unitranche, mezzanine and second lien loans of middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, GC Advisors LLC, an affiliate of Golub Capital. “

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $65.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “GlobalFoundries Inc. is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc. is based in MALTA, N.Y. “

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “GREENHILL & CO., Inc. is a leading independent investment bank that provides financial advice on significant mergers, acquisitions and restructurings; assists private funds in raising capital from investors; and manages merchant banking funds. It acts for clients located throughout the world from its offices in New York, London, Frankfurt, Toronto, Dallas and San Francisco. “

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Glencore Plc operates as a diversified natural resource company. It operates in three groups: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in mining, smelting, refining, and warehousing copper, nickel, zinc/lead, alloys, alumina/aluminum and iron ore. The Energy Products segment includes controlled and non-controlled coal mining and oil production operations and investments in strategic handling, storage and freight equipment and facilities. The Agricultural Products segment focuses on grains, oils/oilseeds, cotton and sugar. The Company’s operations consist of mining and metallurgical sites, offshore oil production assets, farms and agricultural facilities. It is a producer and marketer of commodities, such as mobile phones, bicycles, cutlery, plastics and electricity. Glencore Plc, formerly known as Glencore Xstrata PLC, is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland. “

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $127.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is an investment bank which focuses on mergers and acquisitions, financings, financial restructurings and financial advisory services. The Company’s operating segments consist of Corporate Finance, encompassing M&A and capital markets advisory; Financial Restructuring both out-of-court and in formal bankruptcy or insolvency proceedings; Financial Advisory Services, including financial opinions and a variety of valuation services; and Strategic Consulting, which advises in the areas of strategy development, operations, and performance improvement. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe, Asia and Australia. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is headquartered in LOS ANGELES, United States. “

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

