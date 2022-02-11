Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET) and Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) Financial Contrast

Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET) and Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Esports Technologies and Enthusiast Gaming, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Esports Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Enthusiast Gaming 0 0 5 0 3.00

Esports Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 62.16%. Enthusiast Gaming has a consensus target price of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 170.06%. Given Enthusiast Gaming’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Enthusiast Gaming is more favorable than Esports Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Esports Technologies and Enthusiast Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esports Technologies N/A N/A N/A Enthusiast Gaming -30.00% -22.74% -17.04%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Esports Technologies and Enthusiast Gaming’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esports Technologies $160,000.00 984.57 -$15.20 million N/A N/A Enthusiast Gaming $54.47 million 7.94 -$20.05 million ($0.32) -10.13

Esports Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Enthusiast Gaming.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.0% of Esports Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.1% of Enthusiast Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Esports Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Esports Technologies beats Enthusiast Gaming on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Esports Technologies

Esports Technologies, Inc., a technology company, develops and operates platforms that focuses on esports and competitive gaming worldwide. The company operates gogawi.com, a licensed online gambling platform, which is an esports/sportsbook that focuses on bettors located in Asia and Latin America. It also offers iGaming, which include online casino and table games, such as blackjack, virtual sport computer simulated games, and slot machines, as well as traditional sports betting. The company is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch. It also operates Luminosity Gaming, an eSports franchise; and hosts other gaming events. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

