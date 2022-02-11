ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) Stock Holdings Lifted by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) by 105.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 217,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 111,655 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 2.08% of ESSA Bancorp worth $3,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ESSA Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ESSA Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ESSA Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in ESSA Bancorp by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ESSA Bancorp by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESSA opened at $17.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.92. The company has a market cap of $185.80 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.41. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.79 and a 12-month high of $18.23.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 24.54%. Analysts expect that ESSA Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. ESSA Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other.

