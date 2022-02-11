Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,412 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.14% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $4,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 107,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $25.29 on Friday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.74 and a fifty-two week high of $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.74%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.71.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.