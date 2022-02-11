Ethereum Push Notification Service Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last Week (PUSH)

Ethereum Push Notification Service (CURRENCY:PUSH) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can currently be purchased for about $1.32 or 0.00003118 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a total market cap of $20.21 million and $1.58 million worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00044471 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,928.24 or 0.06904135 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,305.21 or 0.99746332 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00047506 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00049995 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006219 BTC.

About Ethereum Push Notification Service

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,287,926 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

