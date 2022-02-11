ETHPad Hits 1-Day Volume of $70,487.00 (ETHPAD)

ETHPad (CURRENCY:ETHPAD) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One ETHPad coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0334 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges. ETHPad has a market capitalization of $6.66 million and approximately $70,487.00 worth of ETHPad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ETHPad has traded down 9.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ETHPad alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00044367 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,923.08 or 0.06907316 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,269.62 or 0.99884360 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00047276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00049997 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006233 BTC.

About ETHPad

ETHPad’s total supply is 199,427,404 coins. ETHPad’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ETHPad

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHPad should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ETHPad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ETHPad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETHPad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.