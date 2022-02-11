Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,062 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 27,182 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.17% of Euronav worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EURN. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Euronav by 86.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Euronav by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new stake in Euronav in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Euronav in the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Euronav by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 31,398 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 9,029 shares during the last quarter. 37.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EURN stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Euronav NV has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $11.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.14.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EURN shares. ING Group raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Euronav from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

