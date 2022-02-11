Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $37.19 Million Stock Holdings in Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 907,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329,408 shares during the period. Hartford Short Duration ETF makes up 1.7% of Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hartford Short Duration ETF were worth $37,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF by 62.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF by 106.6% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 11,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF during the third quarter valued at about $763,000.

Shares of BATS:HSRT traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.97. 76,042 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.74.

