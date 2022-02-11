Evergreen Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Prudential Financial comprises about 1.7% of Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Prudential Financial worth $38,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,576,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after buying an additional 8,571 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 10,147.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 7,103 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 286,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,337,000 after buying an additional 12,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 19.7% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 31,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 5,141 shares during the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $122.21. 11,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,040,674. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.25. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $80.00 and a one year high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.74. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $392,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,328,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,434 shares of company stock worth $20,814,931 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRU. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

