Evergreen Capital Management LLC Sells 19,327 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 433,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,327 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.6% of Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $35,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,280,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,700 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 33,412.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,290,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,043 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 4,134,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,287 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,178,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,674,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,232 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.51. The company had a trading volume of 27,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,730,630. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.76. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $79.37 and a one year high of $83.17.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%.

