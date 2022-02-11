ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Price Hits $0.0563 on Exchanges

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $329,549.07 and $174.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0563 or 0.00000133 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00006033 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000301 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001018 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.