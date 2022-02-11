Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) PT Raised to $260.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EXPE. TheStreet downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.82.

EXPE stock traded up $8.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $205.81. 100,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,399,660. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a PE ratio of -29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.57. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $136.77 and a 1-year high of $201.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.92) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 19,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.50, for a total transaction of $3,693,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $53,748.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,132 shares of company stock worth $17,648,681 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Expedia Group by 4,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

