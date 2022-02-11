Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $197.52, but opened at $206.54. Expedia Group shares last traded at $202.21, with a volume of 57,012 shares changing hands.

The online travel company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s revenue was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.92) EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXPE. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.21.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 19,390 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.50, for a total transaction of $3,693,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 352 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total transaction of $55,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,132 shares of company stock valued at $17,648,681. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,250,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth $195,284,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,578,656 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $749,572,000 after purchasing an additional 980,928 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth $97,568,000. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,841,114 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $628,829,000 after purchasing an additional 496,697 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of -29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

