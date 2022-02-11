Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) is Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 39.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,792,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,505,759 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Financial comprises 14.0% of Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC owned about 3.09% of Fidelity National Financial worth $398,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,031,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,497,645,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345,795 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,902,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 189.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,907,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,475 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 236.2% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 1,225,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,557,000 after purchasing an additional 860,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,518,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,843,000 after purchasing an additional 849,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FNF. Barclays lifted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

FNF stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $49.80. 5,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,198,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.26. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.38. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.72 and a 12-month high of $56.44.

In related news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total value of $58,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,700 shares of company stock worth $5,923,318. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

