Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Stake Raised by MD Financial Management Inc.

MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,229 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 163.2% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 20,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 12,625 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.3% during the third quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 121,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 402,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,381,000 after buying an additional 21,485 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 350,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,854,000 after buying an additional 19,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on FITB. Robert W. Baird cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.46.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $49.12 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $31.85 and a twelve month high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.75.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

In related news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $3,330,877.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $119,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

