FIO Protocol (FIO) Price Reaches $0.11 on Major Exchanges

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. FIO Protocol has a total market capitalization of $50.01 million and $3.58 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000249 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000153 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002525 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003714 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 808,973,200 coins and its circulating supply is 473,939,813 coins. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

