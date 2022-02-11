First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Short Interest Down 88.9% in January

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the January 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter.
DDIV stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,344. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $27.10 and a 12 month high of $35.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.56.
