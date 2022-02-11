First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Short Interest Down 89.1% in January

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 89.1% from the January 15th total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of FEMS traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.14. 5,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,717. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $38.51 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.836 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter.

