First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) Short Interest Down 94.4% in January

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 94.4% from the January 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 28,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth $482,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 11.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 11.2% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FJP traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 846 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,216. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.41. First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $47.17 and a twelve month high of $56.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.687 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

