First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Short Interest Update

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,800 shares, an increase of 4,353.3% from the January 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FYT. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 16,267 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 811,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,304,000 after buying an additional 163,668 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,940,000 after buying an additional 287,955 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $531,000.

NASDAQ:FYT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,627. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.59. First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $46.17 and a twelve month high of $54.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.256 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

