First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 29,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $618,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:FKU traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,989. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.46. First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $46.32.
