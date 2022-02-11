Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,743 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $21,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 59.7% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,048,000 after acquiring an additional 8,599,663 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Fiserv by 93.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,735,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $964,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226,311 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Fiserv by 793.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,754,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,408 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 1,518.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,251,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP increased its stake in Fiserv by 33.0% in the second quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 6,691,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $715,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,817 shares during the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of FISV opened at $99.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.81. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.06 and a one year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.00.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Edward Jones upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.81.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $882,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher M. Foskett sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and have sold 168,031 shares worth $17,203,124. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.