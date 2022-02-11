Frax (FRAX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $39.50 Million

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. In the last week, Frax has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. Frax has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion and approximately $39.50 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax coin can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00002345 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00044471 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,928.24 or 0.06904135 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,305.21 or 0.99746332 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00047506 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00049995 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006219 BTC.

Frax launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 2,653,242,158 coins. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

