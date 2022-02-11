Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Trading Down 9.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)’s share price fell 9.8% during trading on Friday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $40.00. The company traded as low as $20.03 and last traded at $20.27. 22,082 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,540,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.46.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Freshworks from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Freshworks from $53.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Freshworks from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Freshworks from $45.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Freshworks alerts:

In other Freshworks news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 14,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $386,732.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 34,332.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,443,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,420,000 after buying an additional 3,433,252 shares in the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd increased its holdings in Freshworks by 15,228.4% in the fourth quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 3,065,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,686 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Freshworks in the third quarter valued at $70,650,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Freshworks in the third quarter valued at $49,162,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Freshworks in the fourth quarter valued at $19,278,000. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.40.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $105.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.34 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Freshworks Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.