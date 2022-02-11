Frontier (FRONT) Trading 7.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Frontier has a market cap of $38.32 million and approximately $10.88 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Frontier has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. One Frontier coin can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00001138 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004059 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00038244 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.64 or 0.00102858 BTC.

Frontier Profile

Frontier (FRONT) is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,387,500 coins. The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz . Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Buying and Selling Frontier

