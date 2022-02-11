Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Sells $20,240.00 in Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Adam M. Kriger sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $20,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of FNKO stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.78. The company had a trading volume of 312,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,883. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.64 and its 200 day moving average is $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Funko, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.63 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.84 million, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.25.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Funko from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.77.
About Funko
Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.
