Furucombo Price Reaches $0.19 on Major Exchanges (COMBO)

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One Furucombo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Furucombo has a market capitalization of $5.82 million and $321,561.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Furucombo has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00045065 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,926.30 or 0.06866343 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,512.53 or 0.99752574 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00046921 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00051124 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00006118 BTC.

Furucombo Profile

Furucombo was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,075,489 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Buying and Selling Furucombo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Furucombo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

