GameCredits (GAME) Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 11th. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $21.01 million and approximately $34,239.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000271 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, GameCredits has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $124.92 or 0.00294545 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00014464 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001033 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000584 BTC.

About GameCredits

GameCredits is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 182,556,087 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

Buying and Selling GameCredits

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

